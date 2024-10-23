Gala (GALA) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Gala has a total market capitalization of $862.72 million and approximately $101.07 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gala has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 37,670,022,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,645,862,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

