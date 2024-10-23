Gaimin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and $55,080.23 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,720,576,054 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 15,720,576,054 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.0007088 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $62,738.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars.

