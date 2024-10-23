FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Equinox Gold Issued By Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Equinox Gold stock opened at C$8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.68. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.79.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
