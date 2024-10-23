FY2024 Earnings Estimate for AMETEK Issued By Zacks Research

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.75. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $168.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average is $169.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $3,301,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.6% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 63,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

