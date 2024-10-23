FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $232.73 million, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FVCBankcorp news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $25,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,392.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,661.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $25,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,392.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $128,427. Insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.