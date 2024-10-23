Fusionist (ACE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.69 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $92.17 million and $18.69 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fusionist has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00003510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusionist alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.29 or 0.00251550 BTC.

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.28465555 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $9,507,296.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusionist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusionist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.