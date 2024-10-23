FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

