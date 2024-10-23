FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

