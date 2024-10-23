FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 404 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 404 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

