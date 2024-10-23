FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,585,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,660,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 314.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,792,000 after acquiring an additional 791,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,547,000 after acquiring an additional 245,872 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $478.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.54 and its 200 day moving average is $436.50. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $296.34 and a 12 month high of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.14.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

