FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.78 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 4.1% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 348,936 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 616,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after acquiring an additional 49,297 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.60.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.