FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.3% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 304,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,760,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $199.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $201.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.83 and its 200 day moving average is $187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.