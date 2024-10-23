FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.