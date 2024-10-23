FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 491 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after buying an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,805,000 after buying an additional 107,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

