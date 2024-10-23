FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
FRP Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of FRPH stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $567.56 million, a P/E ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.47. FRP has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 68.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in FRP by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
