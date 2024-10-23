Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCFGet Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. 5,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 142,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.15%.

Frontera Energy Company Profile



Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.



