Foundry Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 0.9% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foundry Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 155,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $24,621,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 159,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 267.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 788,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,058,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,534. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.