Foundry Financial Group Inc. Buys 157 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.38. The company had a trading volume of 654,966 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.56 and its 200 day moving average is $170.48. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

