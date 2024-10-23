Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Sells 3,992 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.0% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,515,000 after buying an additional 393,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,803,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,497,000 after buying an additional 44,621 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,086,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,140,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,616,000 after buying an additional 74,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $153.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average of $144.92. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

