Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises approximately 0.3% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,095.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,635 shares of company stock worth $3,100,340. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day moving average of $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

