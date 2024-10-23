Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

