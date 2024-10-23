Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $208.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $188.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FI. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.16.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.76. 1,047,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,831. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

