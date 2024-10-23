First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on October 31st

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
FTQI opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Cisco: Why Analysts Are Targeting 35% Gains by Christmas
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.