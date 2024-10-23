First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on October 31st

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTQI opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

