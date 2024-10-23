First Digital USD (FDUSD) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $3.66 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.13 or 0.00251672 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,656,095,842 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,654,646,851.78. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99924616 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 388 active market(s) with $3,588,579,391.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

