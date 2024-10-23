First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $170.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.32 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.
First Busey Stock Performance
Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. First Busey has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $28.97.
First Busey Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.
