First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $170.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.32 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. First Busey has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUSE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens cut shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on BUSE

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.