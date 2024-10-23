Financial Insights Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 272.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,461,000 after acquiring an additional 458,664 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,516,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $241.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

