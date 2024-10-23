Financial Insights Inc. Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.2% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

