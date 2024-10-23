Financial Insights Inc. Invests $416,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VNQ stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.