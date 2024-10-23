Financial Insights Inc. Has $978,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO opened at $536.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $538.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

