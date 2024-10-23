Financial Insights Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,064,000 after buying an additional 631,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

