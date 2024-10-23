Financial Contrast: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) versus Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -122.52% -77.62% -51.34% Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CVRx and Ainos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 2 5 0 2.71 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CVRx currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.65%. Given CVRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Ainos.

75.3% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ainos shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of CVRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ainos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVRx and Ainos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $44.39 million 4.94 -$41.20 million ($2.47) -4.11 Ainos $65,122.00 56.12 -$14.01 million ($2.55) -0.22

Ainos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ainos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CVRx has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CVRx beats Ainos on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

