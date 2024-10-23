Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCLGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 209,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 96,076 shares.The stock last traded at $66.56 and had previously closed at $66.65.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Quantitative Strategies Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 89,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,430,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,355,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

