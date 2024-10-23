On October 23, 2024, Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc., a Pennsylvania-based company, announced its financial results for the quarter and year-to-date period ending September 30, 2024. In a press release issued on the same day, the company detailed its operational performance during the mentioned time frame. A copy of this press release, marked as Exhibit 99.1, has been made available as part of the Form 8-K filing.

The disclosures under Item 2.02 of the form signify that the information provided is solely for informational purposes and is not to be considered as “filed” within the regulations of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Consequently, this data is not subject to the liabilities outlined in that Section, nor is it to be viewed as integrated by reference in any filings as per the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, irrespective of any general incorporation language included in such filings.

Furthermore, as part of Item 9.01 of the filing relating to Financial Statements and Exhibits, the following exhibits have been attached:

– Exhibit 99.1: Copy of the Press Release dated October 23, 2024.



– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

In the concluding segment of the report, the signature of Salvatore R. DeFrancesco, Jr., Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. is noted, signifying the official authentication of the document in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The report was signed on behalf of the company on October 23, 2024.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

