Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Cut to C$67.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.28.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded down C$1.21 on Wednesday, hitting C$54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,373. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.95. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$56.59.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of C$660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$677.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

