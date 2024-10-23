Evercore ISI Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $400.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.47.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

SHW stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $364.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

