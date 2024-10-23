Ethena Staked USDe Price Tops $1.11 on Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $35.63 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00251689 BTC.

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,403,330,227 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,362,589,907.568857. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10855846 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $18,293,840.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.