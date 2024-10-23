Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.840-1.890 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

EPRT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. 986,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.