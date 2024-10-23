Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.840-1.890 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.
Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust
In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Properties Realty Trust
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.