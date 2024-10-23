Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.840-1.890 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 538,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,203. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.31%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

