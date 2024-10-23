Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.890-2.950 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Insider Activity at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In related news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

