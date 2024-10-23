Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.5% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $914.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $878.37 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $857.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $798.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

