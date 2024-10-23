Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

EFSC traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. 9,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,882. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $54.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $156.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

