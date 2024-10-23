Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). 1,172,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,190% from the average session volume of 90,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.68.
Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.
