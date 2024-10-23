Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $130.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

ENPH stock traded down $12.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,883,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,731. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

