Enegra (EGX) One Day Volume Hits $407,057.43 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.05 billion and $407,057.43 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for approximately $200.59 or 0.00299226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.81027783 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $384,963.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

