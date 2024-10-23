EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
EMX Royalty Trading Up 3.0 %
EMX Royalty stock opened at C$2.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of C$1.91 and a 52 week high of C$2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.51.
EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of C$8.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty will post 0.01014 EPS for the current year.
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.
