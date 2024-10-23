Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 422 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

