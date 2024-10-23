Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

VRSK stock opened at $267.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $287.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.31.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

