Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 1.3% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 120,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 266,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

