Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

