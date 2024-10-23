Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Short Sellers Eye Palantir: Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.