Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,533 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

